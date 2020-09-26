More rain and gale-force gusts expected for Suffolk today
PUBLISHED: 08:01 26 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:01 26 September 2020
Strong winds and patchy rain are expected throughout Suffolk today, after gusts brought down trees yesterday.
Yesterday afternoon Suffolk Police were called to nearly a dozen fallen trees blocking major routes after strong winds brought them down.
But Fred Best, a meteorologist at East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said: “It’s not going to be as windy today, but we’re still going to have a keen north westerly breeze.
“It could reach close to gale force on the coasts of North Norfolk and East Suffolk.”
Mr Best said gusts of 55 to 65 miles per hour could be expected on the coast. Inland, people can also expect it to be windy but the wind is likely to ease off throughout the day.
Today the rain is expected to be more broken – with a few dry and perhaps brighter spells. It will remain cloudy for many.
This morning a spokesman for Suffolk Police said they had not attended many more incidents relating to wind damage over night and major routes were flowing freely.
The AA’s traffic map also shows largely clear roads across Suffolk.
