More rain and gale-force gusts expected for Suffolk today

A tree fell on Burwell Road in Exning, blocking the route and causing damage to a car. Picture: IAN BUTCHER Archant

Strong winds and patchy rain are expected throughout Suffolk today, after gusts brought down trees yesterday.

British Isles today: A stark east-west contrast once again, with eastern England seeing cloudy, wet and windy conditions continuing, although patchier than yesterday. Further west it will be largely dry with sunny spells, after any showers clear away. Another chilly day. pic.twitter.com/7m8ISD6tsQ — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) September 26, 2020

Yesterday afternoon Suffolk Police were called to nearly a dozen fallen trees blocking major routes after strong winds brought them down.

But Fred Best, a meteorologist at East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest, said: “It’s not going to be as windy today, but we’re still going to have a keen north westerly breeze.

“It could reach close to gale force on the coasts of North Norfolk and East Suffolk.”

East Anglia today: Cloudy with spells of heavy and showery rain spreading from the north, although more broken than yesterday. Drier in the southwest at first with a few bright spells. Windy with fresh to strong northwesterly wind, close to gale force on the north coast. Max 13C. pic.twitter.com/9oomgJ5GFR — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) September 26, 2020

Mr Best said gusts of 55 to 65 miles per hour could be expected on the coast. Inland, people can also expect it to be windy but the wind is likely to ease off throughout the day.

Today the rain is expected to be more broken – with a few dry and perhaps brighter spells. It will remain cloudy for many.

This morning a spokesman for Suffolk Police said they had not attended many more incidents relating to wind damage over night and major routes were flowing freely.

The AA’s traffic map also shows largely clear roads across Suffolk.