Sunny spells expected but thunderstorms are on the way

Published: 5:51 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 5:53 PM August 3, 2021

The wet weather looks set to continue with heavy showers and thunderstorms forecasted this week - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

People in Suffolk and Essex will be swapping their sun hats for umbrellas as the week goes on - with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to hit the region.

Warm weather - with high temperatures of 23C (73F) - is predicted for tomorrow before expected heavy rain and thunderstorms at the back end of the week.

Zoe Johnson, from East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "It will be a largely dry day on Wednesday, with plenty of sunny spells and some patchy afternoon cloud expected.

"A dry start on Thursday before cloud increases, bringing the risk of showers with these becoming fairly widespread throughout the afternoon with some turning heavy in places.

"It will remain unsettled into Friday with further showers likely, especially in the afternoon and showers may turn heavy and thundery in places."

You may also want to watch:

Forecasters have also said that the showers will also mean temperatures will feel cooler than normal for this time of year.







