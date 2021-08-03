Sunny spells expected but thunderstorms are on the way
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
People in Suffolk and Essex will be swapping their sun hats for umbrellas as the week goes on - with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to hit the region.
Warm weather - with high temperatures of 23C (73F) - is predicted for tomorrow before expected heavy rain and thunderstorms at the back end of the week.
Zoe Johnson, from East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "It will be a largely dry day on Wednesday, with plenty of sunny spells and some patchy afternoon cloud expected.
"A dry start on Thursday before cloud increases, bringing the risk of showers with these becoming fairly widespread throughout the afternoon with some turning heavy in places.
"It will remain unsettled into Friday with further showers likely, especially in the afternoon and showers may turn heavy and thundery in places."
You may also want to watch:
Forecasters have also said that the showers will also mean temperatures will feel cooler than normal for this time of year.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk enjoys warehousing boom as more businesses flock to region
- 2 A12 fully reopened after serious crash
- 3 Woman in 20s dies in single car crash on A12 in Suffolk
- 4 Container ship that blocked Suez Canal due to arrive in Felixstowe
- 5 Man left with cuts to his head after being bottled following fight in Suffolk town
- 6 Obsessed man thought barmaid was in love with him
- 7 Long-serving parish clerk resigns from council hit by flaring tensions
- 8 Positives, negatives and plenty still to do - what we've learned from Town's pre-season
- 9 The Town players who have improved their stock in pre-season
- 10 Suffolk pub reopens with exclusive Champagne carvery