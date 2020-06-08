E-edition Read the EADT online edition
More rain on the way for Suffolk and north Essex this week

PUBLISHED: 12:52 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 08 June 2020

A rainbow over north west Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

A rainbow over north west Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

More wet spells are in store for Suffolk later this week, which could make it harder for families and friends to arrange outside meet-ups in advance.

Forecasters say there will be some dry weather and sunshine in between the showers - but the outlook is changeable, so forecasts could change quite quickly.

Adam Drury, a forecaster for Weatherquest, which is based in Norwich, said the rest of Monday would mainly be dry, although there is a chance of showers on the East Coast.

He said: “Tuesday will be dry, but there is going to be some rain around on Wednesday.

“There may also be rain for a time on Thursday or Friday. Friday afternoon is currently looking the most likely time for rain.”

Mr Drury said this week’s rain would mostly be light, although there was a possibility of some heavier showers. He said there was no suggestion of thunderstorms.

Temperatures are currently cooler than of late, with Weatherquest predicting a maximum temperature of 16C (60F) for East Anglia today, but it is expected to warm up again later in the week.

Mr Drury said: “On Friday, the temperatures could be back up to the high teens or low 20s.”

June’s rain comes after prolonged dry weather and sunshine during May.

