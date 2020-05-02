‘Imogen has a heart of gold’ says proud mum as daughter supports charity

Imogen with her rainbow bracelets. Picture: LAURA COLLINS Archant

This young girl has brought some colour into her Suffolk neighbourhood by making rainbow friendship bracelets to raise money for the NHS.

Imogen Leeds is just nine but is already giving back to her community by fundraising during the coronavirus lockdown.

Her mum, Laura Collins, said it was all her daughter’s idea and said: “I wasn’t surprised when she said she wanted to do this.

“Everyone in the area has been so nice about it and they’ve all come along and bought some.

“Imogen has a heart of gold she really is the sweetest little girl and she makes me so proud – she is very thoughtful and thinks about others a lot.”

This is the first time the Needham Market youngster has done any charity work but she has already raised £70 towards her £100 target.

She is selling the bracelets for 50p each and leaves them in a tub at the front of the house for passers by.

