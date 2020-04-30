Schoolchildren’s colourful rainbow rocks brighten up community
PUBLISHED: 16:01 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 30 April 2020
Suffolk schoolchildren have been brightening up their communities by decorating colourful rocks and leaving them for neighbours to find during the Covid-19 crisis.
Key workers’ children at Worlingworth and Thorndon Primary Schools have been spending their time creating artwork with the aim of spreading a message of hope throughout the lockdown.
Rainbows have become a symbol of solidarity for key workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, with Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley believed to have sparked the movement nationwide through the power of social media.
Residents in the villages have found the rainbow-painted and the pupils have been lauded by the community for helping to lift spirits.
Victoria Gascoyne-Cecil, executive headteacher of the schools, said: “We realised that children are experiencing trauma by schools suddenly closing for most students.
“This felt like a really good topic to choose. The community are loving it - a lot of people have said it has brightened their day.
“Rainbows are a sign of hope, and we want to pass on that hope to everyone else.”
