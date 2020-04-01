E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mum shares her talents with neighbours as she joins the rainbow trail

PUBLISHED: 11:53 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 01 April 2020

Kate Clifford has crocheted rainbows to hang outside her house in Bures High Street to cheer up passers-by. Picture: KATE CLIFFORD

Kate Clifford has crocheted rainbows to hang outside her house in Bures High Street to cheer up passers-by. Picture: KATE CLIFFORD

A Suffolk mum has put her own twist on the rainbow trend that is sweeping the country amid the coronavirus outbreak - and is sharing her talent with passers by.

Kate Clifford with her daughters Kitty, seven, and Evie, 11. Picture: KATE CLIFFORD

Kate Clifford has hung her crocheted rainbow pendants on her fence and is encouraging walkers to take one home, spreading some cheer during these bleak times.

The mum-of-two, from Bures on the Suffolk/Essex border, said a friend helped her think up the idea. “My friend tagged me in a Facebook post on the Rainbow Trail group where someone had knitted rainbows.”

The 42-year-old decided she could use her crochet skills to make rainbows to share with others.

Kate Clifford has crocheted rainbows to hang outside her house in Bures High Street to cheer up passers-by. Picture: KATE CLIFFORDKate Clifford has crocheted rainbows to hang outside her house in Bures High Street to cheer up passers-by. Picture: KATE CLIFFORD

Kate, who has two daughters, Evie, 11, and seven-year-old Kitty, started crocheting toys in her spare time - always making two of each so they didn’t fall out over the beautiful dolls.

She said: “I started crocheting to make toys for my little girls and I now have a small side business.”

And now she is working in isolation at home the crocheting is helping keep her mind occupied in her down time.

She has made a string of crochet rainbow pendants and hung them on the fence outside the family’s home on Bures High Street.

“I thought I’d make them accessible by putting them out the front of the house and then people on their daily exercise will see them,” she said.

She is happy for passers by to take one home and reassured the community that her crochet creations have been thoroughly doused in antibacterial solution.

She said: “I’ve done all I can and if people want them then they can take one.

Mrs Clifford, who has worked for Essex Police for 20 years, posted a message on social media explaining the brightly coloured decorations and added a final message saying: “Stay safe, stay sane and have a lovely day”.

