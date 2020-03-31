E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Stunning rainbows over Suffolk - did you take a photo?

PUBLISHED: 12:21 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 31 March 2020

A stunning double rainbow appeared over Stowmarket on Monday evening Picture: EMMA FARRELL

A stunning double rainbow appeared over Stowmarket on Monday evening Picture: EMMA FARRELL

Emma Farrell

Did you see a stunning rainbow in the skies over Suffolk last night?

Photographers rushed to get a shot of rainbows which appeared briefly around 6pm in the Ipswich and Stowmarket areas on Monday evening.

Emma Farrell captured an unusual full double rainbow over Stowmarket in her picture.

You may also want to watch:

And Twitter user Lindsay, from Ipswich, posted another impressive rainbow image, commenting: “Blink and it’s gone.”

A rainbow over Ipswich on Monday, March 30 Picture: PAUL GEATERA rainbow over Ipswich on Monday, March 30 Picture: PAUL GEATER

Paul Geater thought he had missed his chance to photograph a rainbow over Ipswich, which disappeared just as he was getting out his phone.

But he said: “Five minutes later another rainbow appeared, and I was in time to take a photo of that one.”

Rainbows are currently very much in the public mind, with a Rainbow trail appearing in windows around Suffolk as families aim to spread inspiring messages while staying at home. Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley set up the Rainbow Trail facebook group, which has thousands of members around the world.

Did you see the rainbow in the skies last night, and did you get a photo? Email us your photos to include in a gallery. Please say where you took the pictures.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Most Read

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Bury Christmas Fayre falls victim to coronavirus

The Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I told my concerns to Marcus’ – Ian Milne opens up on messy McCarthy exit and ill-fated Paul Hurst era

Former Ipswich Town managing director Ian Milne has been reflecting on the departure of Mick McCarthy (right) and Paul Hurst's short spell in charge. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested in connection with two robbery offences including Tesco knifepoint raid

A man attempted to rob the Spar store in St Olaves Precinct, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Colchester Zoo keepers taking care of their elephants and stingrays

Colchester Zoo are going live at 11am on their Facebook page to show the elephants during lockdown Picture: PAUL BURNS/CITIZENSIDE

East Suffolk Council drops parking charges for essential workers

Parking fees are being suspended at East Suffolk Council car parks like Crescent Road in Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Residents pay tribute to hard-working bin men working through virus pandemic

Sarah Payne and her daughter Bethany came up with the idea to tahnk rubbish collectors Picture: SARAH PAYNE

Stunning rainbows over Suffolk - did you take a photo?

A stunning double rainbow appeared over Stowmarket on Monday evening Picture: EMMA FARRELL
Drive 24