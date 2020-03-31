Stunning rainbows over Suffolk - did you take a photo?

A stunning double rainbow appeared over Stowmarket on Monday evening Picture: EMMA FARRELL Emma Farrell

Did you see a stunning rainbow in the skies over Suffolk last night?

Photographers rushed to get a shot of rainbows which appeared briefly around 6pm in the Ipswich and Stowmarket areas on Monday evening.

Emma Farrell captured an unusual full double rainbow over Stowmarket in her picture.

And Twitter user Lindsay, from Ipswich, posted another impressive rainbow image, commenting: “Blink and it’s gone.”

A rainbow over Ipswich on Monday, March 30 Picture: PAUL GEATER A rainbow over Ipswich on Monday, March 30 Picture: PAUL GEATER

Paul Geater thought he had missed his chance to photograph a rainbow over Ipswich, which disappeared just as he was getting out his phone.

But he said: “Five minutes later another rainbow appeared, and I was in time to take a photo of that one.”

Rainbows are currently very much in the public mind, with a Rainbow trail appearing in windows around Suffolk as families aim to spread inspiring messages while staying at home. Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley set up the Rainbow Trail facebook group, which has thousands of members around the world.

• Did you see the rainbow in the skies last night, and did you get a photo? Email us your photos to include in a gallery. Please say where you took the pictures.