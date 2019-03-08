Five places to go with the kids when it won't stop raining

It's never easy to find something to do with the kids when its raining - so here's some ideas from across Essex and Suffolk for you Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY. Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

A day out with the kids when it's raining cats and dogs is never easy - so we have found you six great alternatives in Suffolk and Essex that will entertain everyone.

Ipswich Clip 'n' Climb is a perfect day out for the kids Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Ipswich Clip 'n' Climb is a perfect day out for the kids Picture: PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

Ipswich Clip 'n' Climb - For the kids who need to let off some steam

The biggest Clip 'n' Climb centre in the world - and there's 215 of them to choose from - has climbing walls, colourful obstacles, arcade and cafe if you need a break from clambering.

Parents can watch kids for free and there's activities for children as young as four years old.

You get a half-hour safety briefing and an hour playing on the climbing walls, which is more than enough to wear out even the most energetic kids.

Colchester Castle is packed full of history from Britian's oldest recorded town Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL Colchester Castle is packed full of history from Britian's oldest recorded town Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

You must book a slot in advance and each session costs £12.50.

Colchester Castle - For a journey back in time

In the heart of Colchester is the oldest Norman castle in Europe and a fascinating fortress for young and older children.

Built on the remains of a Roman temple, the castle is now a museum, showing off the history of the town's Celtic kings, the story of Boudicea and the Norman conquest in the 11th century.

Curve Motion in Bury St Edmunds is a great day out for the kids Picture: ARCHANT Curve Motion in Bury St Edmunds is a great day out for the kids Picture: ARCHANT

Just metres away is the Hollytrees Museum, a beautiful Georgian house containing even more of the town's history and gives visitors a glimpse into the life of the rich and the poor from the era - all for free.

Entry to the castle costs £10 per adult and £6.75 per child, with discounts available for groups and families.

CurveMotion Bury St Edmunds - For the day you need something for everyone

An indoor play area for the smallest toddlers up to teenagers, the indoor play area in Bury St Edmunds has something for every child.

The top offering at the centre is the roller rink, which hosts discos as well as skate lessons for those hoping to learn some fancy skating skills.

The play frame claims to be the biggest in East Anglia, along with a soft play area for the little ones.

Entry for children under two years old is £2.50. Prices for older children and skate hire vary.

Soak up a little more Ed Sheeran with the family on a rainy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Soak up a little more Ed Sheeran with the family on a rainy day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A trip to the cinema - For a big-screen adventure

With Shaun the Sheep, The Addams Family, Frozen 2 and Jumanji 2 all out between now and Christmas you can find a film that everyone wants to see.

Multiple cinemas across the county and multiple showing times means there is an excellent chance to scoop some cheaper tickets at quieter opening hours.

Ed Sheeran: Made In Suffolk - For big groups who need something free

In case you missed it, Ed Sheeran played four homecoming gigs in Chantry Park this summer - and to coincide with the show, Christchurch Manison opened an exhibit all about his life.

The mansion and exhibit are free to enter and contain relics from the superstar's childhood, all the way through to memorabilia relating to his most recent tour.

It also includes some never-before-seen photos from his very early gigs and backstage at shows.

And best of all, it's completely free - though you will have to book a time slot in advance here.