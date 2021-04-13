News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Buzz' about town as pub prepares to reopen under new family management

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 7:30 AM April 13, 2021   
New owners of The Rampant Horse, Kevin Wyartt and David Bates Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

New owners of The Rampant Horse, Kevin Wyartt and David Bates. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A pub in Needham Market is set to reopen this week under new owners with an extended garden, outdoor bar and huge seating area to create a family-friendly atmosphere.

The Rampant Horse was bought by friends Kevin Wyartt and David Bates in October 2020, both of whom are completely new to the hospitality industry and keen to develop a space to serve local people.

The Rampant Horse in Needham Market is reopening with a huge new outside area and bar

L.R: The Rampant Horse is reopening under a new management team Georgina Reynolds, David Bates, Ross Cook, Kevin Wyartt and Toni Mullins - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Wyartt, a mechanic by trade, will be joined by sister Allison as landlady, and his wife and daughter who will be working front of house.

New owners of The Rampant Horse, David Bates and Kevin Wyartt

New owners of The Rampant Horse, David Bates and Kevin Wyartt - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Renowned Suffolk chef Ross Cook, previously of Cult Café, Brewery Tap, Hintlesham Golf Club, Bistro on the Quay and Ravenwood Hall, is re-joining the enterprise as head chef — having worked there twice before.

The last two lockdowns the team have been working incredibly hard to refresh the pub, taking time to speak with residents about what they'd like to see when the venue is finally able to reopen — which will happen on Friday, April 16.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Wyartt said: "We took on the pub because we didn't want to see it stand empty like so many others.

"The response from the locals has been brilliant, Ross is coming back because he has a real passion for the place and so do the people who live in the area — we want our locals at the bar."

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
  2. 2 'Our fund is $13 billion and we’re holding $700m in cash' - The money behind Ipswich Town's new owners
  3. 3 Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
  1. 4 'You either deliver or you leave' - Cook's message to Town players
  2. 5 Paul Cook speaks about Ipswich Town takeover for first time
  3. 6 National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge incident
  4. 7 Woodbridge community 'saddened' after couple found dead by police
  5. 8 Serious crash closes road in Bury St Edmunds near A14
  6. 9 The first five jobs for Ipswich Town's new owners
  7. 10 Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases

Additional facilities include an extended garden, outdoor bar and seating area, disabled toilet and a children's play room.

Ross Cook is returning to The Rampant Horse in Needham Market once again as head chef

Ross Cook is returning to The Rampant Horse in Needham Market once again as head chef - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Cook, who met his wife Laura while working at the pub in 2012, says he has many fond memories of The Rampant Horse and couldn't resist the opportunity to return as head chef.

"It always draws me back," he admitted. "It's a completely new venture which is really exciting and the new energy is creating a real buzz.

"We will be doing honest food done really well and it's all fresh and handmade by myself — good old fashioned food but slightly elevated from my restaurant experience.

"The new owners are local and that's what we need; a pub run for Needham Market run by Needham Market people."

Georgina Reynolds and Toni Mullins will be working as front of house staff at the Needham pub

Georgina Reynolds and Toni Mullins will be working as front of house staff at the Needham pub - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Lockdown Easing
Needham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police incident in Cumberland Street Woodbridge

Suffolk Live

Forensic teams at Woodbridge house after 'incident'

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
police in cumberland street woodbridge deaths

Suffolk Live | Video

Major police probe after man and woman found dead in Woodbridge

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
The Lion Brasserie in East Bergholt has had a tipi installed in its gardens, with heaters and flowers

Lockdown Easing | Updated

First pictures: Which Suffolk pubs are preparing to reopen on April 12?

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Photograph showing a large timber framed Tudor property with impressive chimneys overlooking village green

Tudor farmhouse with separate annexe is again for sale for £1.275m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus