New fire engine graphics to highlight service’s accessibility

The service say the graphics highlight their commitment to being open and accessible to everyone

A special fire service vehicle is taking to the streets of Suffolk highlighting the range of work and opportunities within the service.

The new-look graphics on the vehicle Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE The new-look graphics on the vehicle Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

The new-look vehicle from Suffolk Fire and Rescue, used to train drivers, has been given a face-life to show the service’s commitment to accessibility.

Chiefs at the service want to highlight the range of jobs carried out there which go further than putting out fires.

They also hope that the new graphics highlight that there are opportunities for all within the service.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s chief officer, Mark Hardingham, said: “I’m sure the new vehicle will attract attention as it drives across the county, I hope it makes people feel positive about our fire service and encourages them to approach us if they have questions or an interest in what we do.

“I want those who see it to recognise that there are many careers in the fire service, and not just as a firefighter. For example, we invest a lot of time to make sure accidents do not happen in the first place; this is our prevention work and involves going into schools, working with local businesses and communities.

“We also have a fantastic group of non-operational staff who maintain our vehicles, uniform and equipment, manage our IT and provide crucial administration support.”

Councillor Richard Rout, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for environment and public protection, said: “The council is committed to providing services that are fair and accessible for everyone, which includes our fire service. I think the new vehicle looks great and is an example of our commitment in taking a proactive approach to equality, diversity and inclusion.”