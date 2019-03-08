Appeal after 14-year-old cyclist in collision with Range Rover

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a boy was involved in a collision with a black Range Rover Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Police are searching for the driver of a black Range Rover who failed to stop after a collision with a teenage cyclist in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened at around 7pm on Wednesday, May 22 in Bury Road, Thorpe Morieux, between Hitcham and Old Buckenham Hall School.

Suffolk police say the boy was on his bicycle and was thrown over the bonnet into the road in the incident.

The driver failed to stop and continued driving in the direction of Thorpe Morieux, they added.

You may also want to watch:

Police say the boy was not seriously injured but suffered bruising and other minor injuries.

The driver has been described as a white female, aged between 35 and 40, with long blonde hair. It is possible the car may have sustained damage to its front offside area.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or directly after it, or anyone who saw the black Range Rover between 7pm and 8pm.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ashley Sochon on 101, quoting CAD 72 of May 23 or by email.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.