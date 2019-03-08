Overcast

Appeal after 14-year-old cyclist in collision with Range Rover

PUBLISHED: 12:39 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 31 May 2019

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a boy was involved in a collision with a black Range Rover Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for information after a boy was involved in a collision with a black Range Rover Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police are searching for the driver of a black Range Rover who failed to stop after a collision with a teenage cyclist in Suffolk.

It happened at around 7pm on Wednesday, May 22 in Bury Road, Thorpe Morieux, between Hitcham and Old Buckenham Hall School.

Suffolk police say the boy was on his bicycle and was thrown over the bonnet into the road in the incident.

The driver failed to stop and continued driving in the direction of Thorpe Morieux, they added.

Police say the boy was not seriously injured but suffered bruising and other minor injuries.

The driver has been described as a white female, aged between 35 and 40, with long blonde hair. It is possible the car may have sustained damage to its front offside area.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or directly after it, or anyone who saw the black Range Rover between 7pm and 8pm.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ashley Sochon on 101, quoting CAD 72 of May 23 or by email.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

‘Views to die for’ - Council backs fight to quash changes to £15m development

The Chandlery was intended as a two-storey restaurant but permission has been granted to divide it into smaller units Picture: CHRIS MOODY

First look at progress on £2.7m flats in former office block

The £2.7m scheme at the Old Custom House in Dovercourt is set to be completed by August. Photo: Superstructures.

‘We will see what the group is made of over the first week or two’ - Chambers on Town’s pre-season

Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Burglar who stole 170 pairs of glasses jailed

Ryan Boreham has been jailed for 28 months after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Throwaway comment or ill-advised tweet? MP creates a storm with Bury St Edmunds mention

Labour MP Jess Phillips (centre) Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE
