Five arrested as Range Rover, Audi and Mercedes seized in drug raids

Five people, four men and a woman, were arrested in connection with drug offences in police raids in Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Five people have been arrested in a series of raids carried out by police investigating drugs offences in Suffolk and Essex.

Range Rover, Audi and Mercedes vehicles were also seized by police as they carried out warrants issued for five addresses in Ipswich, one in Melton, near Woodbridge, and one in Essex on Wednesday.

Following the raids, four men, aged 27, 29, 29, and 31, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs and money laundering and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning, where they remain.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested at the Melton address on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

She was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre and released under investigation.

Three vehicles - a Range Rover, Audi and Mercedes - around £65,000 in cash, a quantity of suspected class A drugs and a large amount of cannabis were all seized in the raids.

Officers from Suffolk’s Serious Crime and Disruption Team, Op Sentinel team and Op Scorpion teams were involved in the arrests.