Man, 43, charged with rape after woman found near A12
PUBLISHED: 16:25 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 15 July 2020
A 43-year-old man in Essex has been charged with rape after a woman was found at a junction of the A12.
Essex Police were called during the early hours of Tuesday July 14, with concerns for the welfare of a woman near to junction 22 of the A12, north of Witham.
Officers arrived and a woman, aged in her 20s, reported that she had been raped.
Marian Tanascua, 43, and of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with three counts of rape.
He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrate’s Court today, July 15.
Braintree and Uttlesford District Commander Chief Inspector Janette Rawlingson said: “Thankfully, incidents like this are rare and Witham remains a safe place.
“Our officers responded quickly to the report and following a thorough investigation process we have charged a man.
“Nevertheless, our officers will be patrolling in the area and should anyone have any worries or concerns, please do not hesitate to come and speak to us.”
