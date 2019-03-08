Heavy Rain

'Cruising' rapist among those jailed in Suffolk this week

PUBLISHED: 05:59 08 June 2019

Ajay Rana and Dainius Ziupka have been jailed in Suffolk this week. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A man who raped a woman after offering to give her a lift home and an Ipswich gang member of a million-pound laundering scam have been jailed for more than 10 years.

Ajay Rana, formerly of May Road, Lowestoft, who was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for rape Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYAjay Rana, formerly of May Road, Lowestoft, who was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for rape Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich scammer jailed after using dead woman's bank account for money laundering

Dainius Ziupka, 26, of Foxhall Road Ipswich, has been put behind bars for his part in a criminal gang's million-pound money laundering scam.

Ziupka, and other members of the organised crime gang used malware to get into victims' bank accounts, called banks pretending to be innocent customers and then laundered the stolen funds through 'mule' bank accounts before taking it out as cash.

After fleeing to his native country of Lithuania after his arrest, Ziupka was successfully extradited in November 2018 - and has now been jailed for three years and nine months.

Dainius Ziupka, 26, was jailed for three years and nine months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE POLICEDainius Ziupka, 26, was jailed for three years and nine months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE POLICE

Rapist jailed after 'cruising streets for vulnerable women'

Ajay Rana has been hailed for seven years after raping a woman in a car after offering to give her a lift home in Lowestoft.

The attack happened in December 2017, after Rana pulled up alongside the victim and offered her a lift, saying it was cold and that he had just given a lift to two other people.

She accepted his offer as he appeared genuine, but Rana stopped the car and raped her.

