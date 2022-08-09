Staff 'thrilled' by rare bird arrival on Cathedral grounds

St Edmundsbury Cathedral has welcomed rare birds as its newest visitors to the grounds this summer. - Credit: Archant

The RSPB has confirmed that the birds nesting in The Yard at St Edmundsbury Cathedral are black redstarts.

There are fewer than 50 nesting pairs in the UK, meaning the black redstart is on the Red List of Birds of Conservation Concern.

The birds appeared in The Yard, an area being redeveloped as part of a social action project for young people.

Due to their protected status, the Cathedral is moving planned holiday activities to a different area of the grounds to ensure minimal disruption until the birds fledge.

The Yard project lead Jane Dow captured this photo of a black redstart on Cathedral grounds. - Credit: Jane Dow

The Yard project lead, Jane Dow, said: "We're thrilled by our new visitors. To think there are so few in the UK and they've chosen our Yard to make their summer home.

"By moving our activities out of their way for the time being, we hope to provide them with a space in which they can flourish."