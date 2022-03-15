'Rare chance' to become ferry operator to Orford Ness wilderness reserve

The Orford Ness ferry at the wilderness reserve off the Suffolk coast - Credit: National Trust Images/Chris Lacey

A "rare chance" to become the ferry operator between the Orford Ness wilderness reserve and mainland Suffolk is available.

The National Trust is in need of an experienced sailor to take charge of the ferry boat Octavia, guiding it between Orford Quay and Orford Ness.

It would be a unique position for the charity on the Suffolk coast as its only ferry operator.

As well as manning the 12-person passenger ferry, the role will also include running a powerboat and rowing boat on a busy section of the River Ore.

Orford Ness is a wilderness reserve off the east Suffolk coast - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Guy Brown, Orford Ness boat supervisor, said: "Although the crossing itself is short, strong currents, tides and busy boat traffic make it a challenging operation.

"However, there’s something special about being the member of staff that gets to welcome every visitor onto the reserve and wish them a safe journey home, it gives you the opportunity to build a real rapport with visitors."

The village of Orford has also recently been named as one of the "most beautiful" villages in the UK by a lifestyle magazine.

Orford Ness reopens for visitors in April and the position will remain open until March 27.