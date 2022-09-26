One day only! 2,000-year-old anchor displayed at Ipswich Museum

The rare anchor, believed to be between 1600-2000 years old, will be on display for one day only. L-R: Ross Ovens of ScottishPower, Ipswich Mayor John Cook, Councillor Carole Jones, Brandon Mason of Maritime Archaeology Ltd and Stuart Churchely of Historic England. - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

For one day only, Ipswich residents will have the chance to lay eyes on an anchor thought to date all the way back to Roman times.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, September 27) the potentially 2,000-year-old anchor will be on display to the public at Ipswich Museum.

The wrought iron anchor, which is more than six feet long and weighs over 15 stone, was discovered in 2018, during works for ScottishPower Renewables’ East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm.

It was found during routine marine seabed survey works prior to construction of the wind farm, around 25 miles off the coast of Suffolk.

Ross Ovens said that he is delighted that ScottishPowers Renewables has been able to ensure that this artefact can be viewed by the public. - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

Councillor Carole Jones with the anchor, which will return to Ipswich when the museum reopens. - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

The anchor it thought to be between 1,600 and 2,000 years old. - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

The next step of its journey will take the anchor to the Mary Rose Trust in Southampton.

“Before it can be on permanent display to the public, it will need to be made stable for the long-term,” explained Brandon Mason of Maritime Archaeology Ltd.

“Salts and chlorides will need to be removed, to make it stable in the long-term, and it will be placed inside a protective layer of wax.

“But very soon, it will be starting the analysis phase. CT scans will build up an image of what the anchor is like inside.”

He said an application was being made imminently for the anchor to undergo neutron diffraction in Didcot, which he hoped could go some way towards uncovering its story, for he said that surprisingly little is known about this period in maritime history.

“This may be able to bridge the gap,” said Stuart Churchley of Historic England’s marine planning archaeological officer. “Although we don’t know facts for sure, we can hazard guesses. For example, the fact it was discovered almost 30 miles offshore is interesting.

“The Suffolk coast has a strong connection to maritime history,” agreed Mr Mason. “Hopefully, this can show that rather than being a barrier, the sea was a conduit for people, heavy goods, but also culture and ideas.”

Getting the anchor all the way to Ipswich from where it was found, 25 miles of the coast of Suffolk, has been a project four years in the making. - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

Brandon Mason and Ross Ovens unveil the anchor. - Credit: Ashley Pickering/Anglia Picture Agency

Councillor Carole Jones is the IBC portfolio holder for Ipswich Museums.

“What I find incredible is the possibility that this may have been cutting-edge technology in its day,” she said. “And now, it was discovered with the new, renewable energy technology which we need so desperately.”

“The fact we can give it back to the public, and put it on display, is really exciting,” said Ross Ovens, Managing Director of Offshore for East Anglia Hub.

The anchor will return to Ipswich when the museum reopens in 2025.