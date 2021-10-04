Rare shoe horn expected to sell for more than £3,000 in Suffolk auction

Published: 2:52 PM October 4, 2021

This incredibly rare shoe horn will be up for auction later this month - Credit: Daniel Page

An incredibly rare shoe horn is expected to fetch more than £3,000 when it goes under the hammer in Stowmarket later this month.

The shoe horn, which dates from 1613, is only the 27th of its kind to ever be found and will be sold at auction on Thursday, October 14.

Its official estimate is between £2,000 and £3,000, but experts from auctioneer Bishop & Miller say they expect the shoe horn to exceed this due to its rarity.

The shoe horn is made from the inner curved side of a cow's horn, and features finely carved flowers and a geometric design.

It bears the inscription: "Robert Mindum made this shooing hoorne for William Wheatee gentleman."

Oliver Miller, managing director at Bishop & Miller Auctioneers, said: “I’m quite excited about seeing this lot go under the hammer.

"It is the last lot of the day so I will be taking the whole auction waiting for this to come up.

"I knew from the moment I saw the horn on a routine house call that it was something special, and now knowing that there were only ever 26 discovered prior to this one adds to the excitement of the piece.”

As well as the shoe horn, a small Charles I oak and inlaid court cupboard will also be up for auction.

The Charles I cupboard will be up for auction in Stowmarket - Credit: Daniel Page

The piece of furniture dates is believed to date back to 1630 and comes from the area around Halifax in Yorkshire.

Mr Miller said: "This Charles I cupboard is such a wonderful piece of furniture, its design is stylish and because of its size it is very useable.

"To know the region it has come from adds to the story of the piece and I look forward to seeing what it reaches at the auction next week.”

A collection of decoy birds from the early 20th century will also be up for sale in the same auction.

These decoy birds will also be up at auction - Credit: Daniel Page

The full auction can be found at the Bishop & Miller Auctioneers on the Charles Industrial Estate, Stowmarket and can be viewed in person from Saturday October 9.