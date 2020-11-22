E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Warning over rat infestations in Suffolk this winter

PUBLISHED: 15:18 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:18 22 November 2020

Warnings have been issued as rats and mice head inside over the winter Picture: TERRY HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Pest control experts are urging Suffolk residents to be vigilant for rat and mouse infestations as temperatures plummet during the winter.

The British Pest Control Association (BPCA) has issued the warning as rodent activity surged during the previous lockdown.

During the UK-wide lockdown in the spring, BPCA members reported a 51% hike in rodent activity - with 78% of pest controllers polled reported increased rat sightings last month.

Natalie Bungay, BPCA Technical Officer, said: “As temperatures begin to drop and food becomes scarce, rats will begin looking for shelter and scraps in more urban locations. And as autumn and winter push on, rats start to head indoors.

“Rats and mice do not hibernate and are a problem all year round. House mice are already living in and around wherever we are.

“But as the weather gets colder, field mice currently surviving outdoors will look for warmer places to nest and begin to move indoors too.

“They are highly adaptable and won’t hesitate to take advantage of a warm place to nest during the winter months.”

