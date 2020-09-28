Breaking

School CLOSED after senior member of staff tests positive for coronavirus

Ravens Academy in Clacton has closed after a senior member of staff tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A senior member of staff at Ravens Academy in Clacton has tested positive for coronavirus, leading to a full closure of both the primary and pre-school.

Pupils and staff at the school in Nayland Drive will be staying at home for the next 14 days following the positive test result.

The decision to close the school was made following discussions with Public Health England and the Government, as the senior member of staff had come into contact with a number of people at the school.

It comes a few days after pupils and staff from a Year 3 and 4 bubble were sent home to self-isolate as a precautionary measure, after a member of staff received a positive test result.

Valerie Rose, the principal of Ravens Academy, said: “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students and staff.

“As a result, we have taken the decision, after discussions with Public Health England and the Government, to close the school for two weeks after a senior member of staff who had been in contact with a number of people tested positive for Covid-19. The school is due to reopen on Monday, October 12.

“All pupils are now accessing remote learning from home, to limit disruption to their education.

“Clearly these are unparalleled times and we are enormously grateful for all the support and understanding we have received from parents.”

