E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

School CLOSED after senior member of staff tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 09:55 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:11 28 September 2020

Ravens Academy in Clacton has closed after a senior member of staff tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ravens Academy in Clacton has closed after a senior member of staff tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A senior member of staff at Ravens Academy in Clacton has tested positive for coronavirus, leading to a full closure of both the primary and pre-school.

Pupils and staff at the school in Nayland Drive will be staying at home for the next 14 days following the positive test result.

The decision to close the school was made following discussions with Public Health England and the Government, as the senior member of staff had come into contact with a number of people at the school.

It comes a few days after pupils and staff from a Year 3 and 4 bubble were sent home to self-isolate as a precautionary measure, after a member of staff received a positive test result.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Students self-isolating after staff member and pupil test positive for Covid-19

Valerie Rose, the principal of Ravens Academy, said: “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our students and staff.

“As a result, we have taken the decision, after discussions with Public Health England and the Government, to close the school for two weeks after a senior member of staff who had been in contact with a number of people tested positive for Covid-19. The school is due to reopen on Monday, October 12.

“All pupils are now accessing remote learning from home, to limit disruption to their education.

“Clearly these are unparalleled times and we are enormously grateful for all the support and understanding we have received from parents.”

MORE: 300 students in Suffolk self-isolating due to coronavirus cases in schools

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

School CLOSED after senior member of staff tests positive for coronavirus

Ravens Academy in Clacton has closed after a senior member of staff tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Inquest due to open into death of Suffolk teenager with anorexia

Averil Hart, who died in 2012 after suffering from anorexia nervosa. Her inquest is taking place in Cambridgeshire from today, Monday September 28 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman stabbed

The incident happened in Talbot Avenue in Jaywick on Saturday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

10 Ipswich cafés and restaurants increase outdoor seating

Outdoor seating is being increased at cafes and restaurants in Ipswich following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Police save thousands by changing response to organised hunts

Riders head into Hadleigh before taking to the fields for Boxing Day hunt in 2017 Picture: ARCHANT