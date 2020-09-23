Students self-isolating after staff member and pupil test positive for Covid-19

Students at both a primary and preschool are self isolating after a member of staff and a pupil tested positive for coronavirus.

Pupils at Ravens Academy in Clacton and their attached preschool will be staying at home for the next 14 days following the positive tests.

A number of pupils and staff from a Year 3 and 4 bubble are those affected by the latest outbreak.

A spokesperson for the academy said: “The health and safety of our pupils and staff is our top priority.

“Following a member of staff testing positive for Covid-19, some pupils and staff in a Year 3 and Year 4 bubble are self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

“Separately, pupils in our nursery and reception classes are self-isolating after a positive case of a pupil in that stage.

“In both cases, we have therefore followed public health guidance, and all these pupils are now accessing remote learning from home, to limit disruption to their education.

“As a result of the many robust safety measures the school has in place, it is safe to remain open to all other pupils.

“We are continuing to work closely with Public Health England and are taking all necessary precautions.”