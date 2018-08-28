Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Stabbing accused tells court he was carrying a blade after being knifed twice previously

PUBLISHED: 19:30 26 November 2018

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has told a court he was carrying a knife after being stabbed on two earlier occasions.

Giving evidence during his trial at Ipswich Crown Court, Rishawn Mohammed said he had been stabbed in June 2017 in the Ravenswood area of Ipswich and again earlier this year in the Chantry area of the town.

He accepted that when he was stabbed in June last year, he had a knife hidden in his shoe and subsequently admitted having a knife in his possession.

Mohammed said that on June 13 this year he took a knife from his grandmother’s kitchen because he feared he might be stabbed again.

He claimed that while he was at the Ravenswood branch of McDonald’s, he was attacked by a 16-year-old boy and his 17-year-old friend and had pulled out the knife when he saw the 17-year-old had a knife.

He had made a jabbing motion towards the 16-year-old but hadn’t realised at the time that he had stabbed him.

Before the court are the 16-year-old victim of the alleged stabbing, who is now 17, who has denied violent disorder and Mohammed, 18, of Hurricane Place, Ipswich, who has denied wounding the 16-year-old with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and having a knife.

A 17-year-old youth, who cannot be named because of his age, has admitted violent disorder and having a knife.

The 16-year-old chose not to give evidence during his defence case.

The court has heard that the 16-year-old victim of the stabbing was with a 17-year-old friend in the car park at the Ravenswood McDonald’s when Mohammed allegedly pulled out a large, red-handled kitchen knife with a 12cm blade and “plunged” it into his groin.

The injured teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, slumped to the ground in between two cars and his friend produced a knife and chased after Mohammed but could not catch him.

Following the attack the injured teenager, who was bleeding heavily from a cut to a major artery in his groin, underwent emergency surgery and made a good recovery.

Mr Jackson said had it not been for prompt medical intervention he would “almost certainly” have died.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

Melton ‘Cheese wedge’ homes refused

43 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill. Picture: JTP ARCHITECTS

Controversial plans for 100 homes in Melton likened to “cheese wedges” by critics have been refused planning permission in the latest twist of the long-running saga.

Half of lonely adults fear no one would notice if something happened to them

43 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Care worker Pat Fisher with John Raven from Woodbridge Picture: BRITISH RED CROSS

More than half of lonely adults in Suffolk and Norfolk fear no one would notice if something happened to them, a study has revealed.

Five miles of queues as A12 closed following crash between a car and a lorry

19:10 Will Jefford
The A12 at junction 28. Picture: GOOGLE

A lane is closed on the A12 northbound at junction 28 after a two car crash.

Video Going behind the scenes: Constable nudes on show with Rodin’s The Kiss at Ipswich

19:00 Andrew Clarke
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rodin’s erotic classic The Kiss is making a rare trip out of London and has taken up residence in Christchurch Mansion. It has been joined by early nudes by John Constable as well as work by Picasso and Michelangelo. Arts editor Andrew Clarke is overwhelmed by the exhibition

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

18:37 Jessica Hill
Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

A company which has been operating in Suffolk for more than 20 years has gone into administration, in a town where another major employer has been earmarked for closure.

Video After four years living wild, can Beth the cat find a forever home?

17:25 Judy Rimmer
Beth the Cat is looking for a new forever home Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Beth the cat lived wild for four years, but now she is looking for a new forever home. Could you help?

Most read

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Poll Lambert has yet to make a change to his starting XI... but is it now time for Lankester to start?

Is it time for Paul Lambert to give Jack Lankester his first Ipswich Town start? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24