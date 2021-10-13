Ray Winstone understood to be recording new film in Suffolk
- Credit: PA
A new film starring Emmy award-winner Ray Winstone is being filmed in Suffolk, it is understood.
Filming for the new production — believed to be called A Bit of Light — has taken place in Framlingham, Leiston and Ipswich in recent weeks.
Film crews were spotted outside the Crown Hotel in Framlingham earlier this month.
And Facebook users reported seeing the actor — well-known for fronting adverts as the face of gambling firm bet365 — in Leiston.
Oscar winning actress Anna Paquin will play Winstone's daughter in the upcoming production A Bit of Light.
According to the IMDb website, the film follows Paquin's character Ella, who is newly sober and living with her father (Winstone), having temporarily given up custody of her young daughters to her ex-husband and his new partner.
There is currently no release date for the film, which is being directed by Stephen Moyer.
It is not the only production to have filmed in the county recently.
In September, filming for a Netflix production took over Lavenham and Kersey.
