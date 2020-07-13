Man found hiding in wardrobe as police seize Class A drugs from property

Two people arrested for drugs offences in Newmarket. (Stock image) Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two people have been arrested in connection with drug offences in Newmarket, where a 19-year-old man was found hiding in a wardrobe.

On Friday, July 10, officers from the Scorpion Drugs Team who were out on pro-active patrol, had cause to stop and search a woman in her 30s in Rayes Lane.

Following the search the female was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. The woman was then brought to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Officers carrying out a welfare check in connection with the arrest also located a 19-year-old man from London at a nearby property, hiding inside a wardrobe.

He was searched by police and a large amount of cash and what is believed to be heroin, crack cocaine, and cannabis were recovered.

He was arrested on suspicion of money laundering, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession of Class B drugs and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre to be questioned.

Both people have now been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.