Closed medical centre set to reopen following refurbishment

A disused medical centre is set to be brought back after planning permission was granted for a complete refurbishment.

The Rayner Green Resource Centre, in Bungay Road in Halesworth, closed in June 2018 - just months after plans to move more services into the building were approved.

Prior to its closure, the facility was used to provide social day care to patients suffering from a range of conditions, including dementia and multiple sclerosis.

But the centre is now set for a revamp after a successful application for planning permission by NHS Property Services, with documents stating the building will now be used for physiotheraphy and phlebotomy treatment.

As well as the refurbishment, a small extension including a 14-space car park is also set to be built.

The re-opening is set to result in the creation of 14 full-time and four part-time roles, NHS Property Services said.