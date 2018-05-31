E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Closed medical centre set to reopen following refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 12:15 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 20 March 2020

The centre closed in 2018 but is set for a revamp Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A disused medical centre is set to be brought back after planning permission was granted for a complete refurbishment.

The Rayner Green Resource Centre, in Bungay Road in Halesworth, closed in June 2018 - just months after plans to move more services into the building were approved.

Prior to its closure, the facility was used to provide social day care to patients suffering from a range of conditions, including dementia and multiple sclerosis.

But the centre is now set for a revamp after a successful application for planning permission by NHS Property Services, with documents stating the building will now be used for physiotheraphy and phlebotomy treatment.

As well as the refurbishment, a small extension including a 14-space car park is also set to be built.

The re-opening is set to result in the creation of 14 full-time and four part-time roles, NHS Property Services said.

