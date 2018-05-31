E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Vacant medical centre set for revamp

PUBLISHED: 16:16 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 13 February 2020

The Rayner Green Resource Centre could be set for a revamp Picture: NICK BUTCHER

A disused medical day centre in Suffolk may be brought back after refurbishment proposals were submitted to planning officials by NHS Property Services.

The Rayner Green Resource Centre in Halesworth closed in June 2018 just months after plans to move more services into the building were approved.

Patients suffering from a range of conditions, including multiple sclerosis and dementia, benefitted from social day care at the centre prior to its closure.

The future of patients at the centre was thrown into disarray in March 2018 after the Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group moved services from the closing Patrick Stead Hospital in 2018.

NHS Property Services have now applied for a refurbishment of the facilities, as well as building a small extension and creating 14 car parking spaces at the site.

Planning documents suggested that the proposed redevelopment would result in the creation of 14 full-time and four part-time roles.

