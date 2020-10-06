Retro toy shop opens - with a trip down memory lane

Tony Byfield has opened Ray’s Retro, Classic Toys and Collectibles in Sudbury in memory of his late father.

Ray Byfield (pictured on the right with his son Tony) sadly died in June from pulmonary fibrosis. Picture: TONY BYFIELD/FACEBOOK Ray Byfield (pictured on the right with his son Tony) sadly died in June from pulmonary fibrosis. Picture: TONY BYFIELD/FACEBOOK

For many of us, it offers a trip down memory lane with the retro toys which we used to while away our youth.

But for Tony Byfield, opening Ray’s Retro, Classic Toys and Collectibles in Sudbury is even more personal - as he fulfils his late father’s dream of opening a toy store.

Mr Byfield opened the new shop in North Street at the weekend with guest appearances from Essex Cosplayer members Boba Fett, Deadpool and Robin.

Tony’s father, Ray, was an avid toy collector taking his children Steve, Jane and Tony along to toy fairs and car boot sales as children. Picture: TONY BYFIELD/FACEBOOK Tony’s father, Ray, was an avid toy collector taking his children Steve, Jane and Tony along to toy fairs and car boot sales as children. Picture: TONY BYFIELD/FACEBOOK

Having recently lost his job selling industrial gas equipment near Harlow, he said: “I decided that I needed to change things around, find some happiness at work and follow mine and my dad’s dream to open our own little shop.

Mr Byfield’s father, Ray, was an avid toy collector and took his children Steve, Jane and Tony along to fairs and car boot sales as children for many years, until he became too ill.

Mr Byfield said his only regret was that his dad, who died from the lung disease pulmonary fibrosis in June, was unable to see him open the store.

The shop is filled with nostalgic film and TV collectables including Star Wars and The A-Team amongst many others. Picture: TONY BYFIELD/FACEBOOK The shop is filled with nostalgic film and TV collectables including Star Wars and The A-Team amongst many others. Picture: TONY BYFIELD/FACEBOOK

“Dad would have loved everything about Ray’s Retro, from the name and logo to the premises at Number 75 North street with its sloping floors and stone steps leading up to the door that doesn’t quite line up,” said Mr Byfield.

“I know he would be proud of me and I can’t say that without tears in my eyes. If he were alive, he would be there every day helping me.

“He was a regular in the shops of Sudbury and he put a smile on the face of everyone he spoke to.

“I am pleased his legacy will live on in Ray’s Retro putting smiles on the faces of everyone who visits. I want it to be welcoming and a happy place to be, just as dad would have wanted.”

The shop is filled with nostalgic film and TV collectables including Star Wars and The A-Team amongst many others. Picture: TONY BYFIELD/FACEBOOK The shop is filled with nostalgic film and TV collectables including Star Wars and The A-Team amongst many others. Picture: TONY BYFIELD/FACEBOOK

After a successful first day on Saturday, Mr Byfield said: “Saturday exceeded all expectations and I am completely overwhelmed by all the people that came to welcome us, whether they bought anything or not.

“Sudbury is a truly lovely place and I am honoured to be part of that.”

The store sells vintage toys and figurines from television shows and films such as Batman, GI Joe and The Walking Dead.