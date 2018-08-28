Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

War dead remembered by children and veterans at Suffolk cemeteries

PUBLISHED: 16:01 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:27 08 November 2018

School children turn out for a special Remembrance Service in Christchurch Park organised by Royal British Legion Picture: PAUL NIXON

School children turn out for a special Remembrance Service in Christchurch Park organised by Royal British Legion Picture: PAUL NIXON

Paul Nixon Photography 01473430707 07904296577

Thousands of schoolchildren across Suffolk gathered at war graves to mark the end of the First World War at special ceremonies across the county.

School children turn out for a special Remembrance Service in Christchurch Park organised by Royal British Legion Picture: PAUL NIXONSchool children turn out for a special Remembrance Service in Christchurch Park organised by Royal British Legion Picture: PAUL NIXON

Poppies were laid at war graves across the county by local children. More than 10,000 people from the county were killed on the battlefields of the First World War.

School children turn out for a special Remembrance Service in Christchurch Park organised by Royal British Legion Picture: PAUL NIXONSchool children turn out for a special Remembrance Service in Christchurch Park organised by Royal British Legion Picture: PAUL NIXON

The majority are either buried where they fell – or have no known grave. However 1,332 did return home to be buried in their own communities.

The RBL honour guard at Ipswich Cenotaph flanked by the silhouettes of two lost soldiers. Picture: PAUL NIXONThe RBL honour guard at Ipswich Cenotaph flanked by the silhouettes of two lost soldiers. Picture: PAUL NIXON

In Ipswich there were two ceremonies at 11am on Thursday morning. In the town’s cemetery schoolchildren laid poppies on the war graves in the Field of Remembrance which has separate sections for the fallen of the First and Second World Wars.

Children leaving a wreath at Ipswich Cemetery. Picture: JADE GIDDENS/Ipswich CouncilChildren leaving a wreath at Ipswich Cemetery. Picture: JADE GIDDENS/Ipswich Council

A short distance away more children were at the town’s Cenotaph in Christchurch Park and left poppies and crosses to remember those who died in conflicts since 1914.

Mayor Jane Riley lays a wreath at the war graves at Ipswich Cemetery. Picture: JADE GIDDENS/Ipswich CouncilMayor Jane Riley lays a wreath at the war graves at Ipswich Cemetery. Picture: JADE GIDDENS/Ipswich Council

This was the culmination of the Suffolk War Graves Project, which has been organised by the Royal British Legion and the backing of Suffolk’s Lord Lieutenant Clare, Countess of Euston, to enable the county’s children to understand more about the First World War and its effect on everyone.

Rev Andrew Dotchin was joined by Mark Sargeant from the RBL and pupils from Langer and Grange Primary Schools to lay poppies at the war graves in Felixstowe. Picture: ANDREW DOTCHINRev Andrew Dotchin was joined by Mark Sargeant from the RBL and pupils from Langer and Grange Primary Schools to lay poppies at the war graves in Felixstowe. Picture: ANDREW DOTCHIN

Mark Brennan, from the Hadleigh branch of the RBL, was one of the key organisers of the project – and was at Hadleigh Cemetery to see the youngsters taking part there on Thursday.

Mark Brennan with children from Hadleigh Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMark Brennan with children from Hadleigh Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He said: “So far as we (the RBL) are concerned, this is the culmination of a nearly a year of work – schools started preparing for this by learning about some of the people in the graves back in January.

Tommy from Hadleigh Community Primary School with one of the war grave markers that children left at Hadleigh cemetery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTommy from Hadleigh Community Primary School with one of the war grave markers that children left at Hadleigh cemetery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPicture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“I think it is very important that young people realise just how important the war was. When you say to them that 800,000 people from Britain died in the war – and that’s more than the population of Suffolk today they then realise just how serious it was.”

Bridging the generations: Terry Wiles with Kiano and Maya in Hadleigh Cemetery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNBridging the generations: Terry Wiles with Kiano and Maya in Hadleigh Cemetery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The organisers had been lucky with the weather – and overall the event had been a great success.

Jeanie from Hadleigh Community Primary School with one of the war grave markers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJeanie from Hadleigh Community Primary School with one of the war grave markers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Brennan added: “I’m sure youngsters will now know much more about the Great War. Things will probably tail off a bit once the centenary is over – but there will be much more appreciation of what it meant.”

There were other ceremonies across the county in towns and villages large and small with children joining RBL members to commemorate the county’s fallen.

Topic Tags:

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

Yesterday, 22:36 Adam Howlett
The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Staff of a pre-school who saved the life of a three-year-old girl who suffered a cardiac arrest were among the community heroes celebrated as Stars of Suffolk tonight.

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Yesterday, 17:07 Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Academy leaders have come under fire as new figures reveal seven trusts with schools in Suffolk pay salaries in excess of £150,000.

Every one is a star - meet the winners of Stars of Suffolk 2018

Yesterday, 20:39 Suzanne Day
The winners of the special achievement award winners appeared on satge with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

From life saving emergency crews to volunteers running a nightclub for those with learning disabilities, our community heroes gathered for The Stars of Suffolk awards ceremony 2018 at Trinity Park.

Showers to scatter Suffolk skies as weekend approaches

Yesterday, 20:14 Will Jefford
Unsettled weather will continue in Suffolk as the weekend approaches. Picture: ALISON CONNORS

Unsettled weather is set to continue into the weekend, with showers potentially disrupting Remembrance Day services.

Child in serious condition after hit-and-run in Essex

Yesterday, 19:25 Will Jefford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 11-year-old boy has been left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run collision in Colchester.

New Look has closed two stores in our region in the last four months

Yesterday, 17:42 Jessica Hill
New look store Ipswich

Find out where New Look has closed down stores and what its plans are for those remaining

Watchdog makes statement ahead of mental health trust CQC report

Yesterday, 17:30 Dominic Moffitt
Healthwatch Suffolk chief executive, Andy Yacoub has issued a joint statement about the forthcoming CQC report Picture: HEALTHWATCH SUFFOLK

A Suffolk health watchdog has claimed that poor access to mental health services “has not significantly improved” since the region’s mental health trust was first placed in special measures.

Most read

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

Corrie McKeague’s mum says he may have left area last seen on foot

Corrie's mother Nicola Urquhart returns to Bury St Edmunds on the two-year anniversary of her son's disappearance Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Stars of Suffolk shine at glittering awards ceremony

The winners of the special achievement award appeared on stage with Annabel Brightwell at the Stars of Suffolk Awards 2018. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Lambert hopeful of Harrison return while Nolan remains sidelined... as boss insists Ward’s time will come

Jon Nolan has a dead leg. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Video ‘He’s a huge talent’ – Lambert says Lankester could start the odd game

Jack Lankester's first three games for Ipswich Town are set to come under three different managers. Photo: Steve Waller

The winners and the losers in the Suffolk property market game

Felixstowe house prices.

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24