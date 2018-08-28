Sunshine and Showers

Call to join in running event to support mental health awareness

PUBLISHED: 17:51 27 January 2019

A group of people taking part in a Reach Out and Run Suffolk event in Felixstowe. Picture: REACH OUT AND RUN SUFFOLK

A group of people taking part in a Reach Out and Run Suffolk event in Felixstowe. Picture: REACH OUT AND RUN SUFFOLK

Archant

An invitation is going out to help improve mental health through running, at an event being organised in Felixstowe.

Reach Out and Run Suffolk are supporting #RunAndTalk, an England Athletics campaign, supported by Mind the mental health charity, and organising a run on Tuesday, February 5.

This is part of an initiative during the week of February 2-8, to encourage people to run a mile or further, and to have a chat with friends, family, colleagues or other runners. February 7 is this year’s Time to Talk Day, when everyone is urged to have a conversation about mental health.

The Reach Out and Run event will start at 6.30pm from Garrison Lane Car Park, Felixstowe, and will be about 5km long.

It will include options for walking, jogging and running, so everyone is welcome whether you are new to running, looking to get back into it or a regular runner.

Group leader Andrew Outram said: “At Reach Out and Run, we are firm believers that through running, you can improve mental wellbeing, and we are driven to break down the stigma associated with mental health by getting people talking about it. So please come and join us for our inaugural #RunAndTalk event to support Time to Talk Day.”

To register to join in the free run, visit the Reach Out and Run website. or contact Andrew Outram.

