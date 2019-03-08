Villager describes moment he discovered human jawbone on river path

Essex Police are investigating after a human jawbone was found near a river in Rowhedge, near Colchester Picture: JASON EWING JASON EWING

Shocked neighbours are speaking out over the discovery of a human jawbone on a river path in Rowhedge.

Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING Lots of police officers have been seen in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex, after a human jawbone was discovered Picture: JASON EWING

Police are keeping an open mind about how the remains came to be near a river in the village, near Colchester, and are carrying out tests to determine the bone’s age.

Sniffer dogs and forensic tents remained in fields near the river walk last night.

On social media, a birdwatcher described the moment he came across the jawbone on a path which runs along the River Colne, and has since been taped off by detectives.

“I stopped to say hello to a couple of women and their dogs,” he wrote on Facebook.

Sniffer dogs have also been spotted in the area surrounding the river, in Rowhedge near Colchester Picture: JASON EWING Sniffer dogs have also been spotted in the area surrounding the river, in Rowhedge near Colchester Picture: JASON EWING

“As I left I noticed part of a jawbone on the path and said it looked human. They said they had just rung the police, and were waiting for them.”

Neighbour Jason Ewing said when he saw sniffer dogs searching the river he knew something unusual was going on.

“It came as a surprise to be honest because I’ve never seen anything like this here in Rowhedge.

“I first noticed the police yesterday outside my window at around 6pm.

“There was just one officer who cordoned off the area and there was another police dog unit with a springer spaniel searching.

“When I woke up this morning they had put lights and tents up overnight and got a generator in to power up.”

Police, who made the discovery after being alerted at around 2.35pm on Saturday, say they are checking missing person records as part of their enquiries.

“We remain open minded as to how the jawbone came to be where it was found,” a police spokesman said.

“Enquiries are ongoing. We have not discovered any other remains at the location and remain open-minded as to how the jawbone came to be where it was found.”

Ward councillor Mike Lilley said he was taken aback by the find.

“It is one of the most unusual things to happen in Rowhedge,” he added. “An awful lot of people use that path and I have had a few enquiries about how the jawbone came to be there.

“I’m quite taken aback by it and it is a bit of a shock, it just seems so unusual.

“I know there have been lots of police about and we need to let them do their job and wait and see what they find out.”

To help police with their enquiries, call 101.