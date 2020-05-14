E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Community unites in grief following death of baby girl

PUBLISHED: 07:41 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:41 15 May 2020

The body of a baby girl has been discovered at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The body of a baby girl has been discovered at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The Suffolk community has united in grief after the body of a newborn baby girl was found at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market.

Police were called to the recycling centre in Ipswich Road shortly before 3pm Thursday, May 14, where the girl’s body was found.

The force launched an appeal late Thursday night in a bid to find the baby’s mother amid concerns she may need medical assistance following the baby’s birth.

Social media has since been awash with tributes to the baby and messages of support for the mother.

One Facebook user wrote: “Unbearably, heartbreakingly sad. I hope they find the mother and she gets the care she needs. RIP little one.”

Another said: “This is so, so sad, hope everyone involved gets the help now they obviously so badly need.”

Twitter user Jan29827951 wrote: “God bless the baby... And her mother. This is tragic. I hope you find her and give her the love she needs. How sad.”

Another user said: “That poor baby found dead at Needham Market, I hope the mum is found asap... she must so so distraught and scared.”

Speaking following the constabulary’s appeal, detective chief superintendent Eamonn Bridger said: “I am making a direct appeal to this baby’s mother.

“There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.

“We believe the baby was born very recently so the mother may require medical assistance and we would urge her to speak to a healthcare professional or to attend a hospital.

“At this time, our priority is ensuring she receives the care she needs and the right support.

“If anyone has any information that may assist our investigation, please speak to us as soon as possible.”

Those with any information that may aid Suffolk police in their inquiry should contact the force on 101, quoting CAD reference 213 of May 14 2020.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Has your post been disrupted in lockdown?

Are your letters going undelivered? Are your packages still arriving on time? Picture: GETTY IMAGES

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Community unites in grief following death of baby girl

The body of a baby girl has been discovered at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

It will be tough – but children need to be heading back to the classrooms

Schoolchildren, some wearing masks, attend a class in Strasbourg, France. Ipswich MP Tom Hunt says sensible measures will be taken to get as many children back in schools as soon as possible. Picture: PA

Plans revealed for 18 new affordable homes in Ipswich to meet ‘huge’ demand

Orwell Housing has submitted plans for 18 new affordable homes in Prince of Wales Drive Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Football is back - how and why you should join Town fans in cheering on Fortuna this weekend

Fortuna Dusseldorf, a side with long links to Ipswich Town, return to action in the German Bundesliga this weekend
Drive 24