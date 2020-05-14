Community unites in grief following death of baby girl

The Suffolk community has united in grief after the body of a newborn baby girl was found at Sackers recycling centre in Needham Market.

Police were called to the recycling centre in Ipswich Road shortly before 3pm Thursday, May 14, where the girl’s body was found.

The force launched an appeal late Thursday night in a bid to find the baby’s mother amid concerns she may need medical assistance following the baby’s birth.

Social media has since been awash with tributes to the baby and messages of support for the mother.

One Facebook user wrote: “Unbearably, heartbreakingly sad. I hope they find the mother and she gets the care she needs. RIP little one.”

Another said: “This is so, so sad, hope everyone involved gets the help now they obviously so badly need.”

Twitter user Jan29827951 wrote: “God bless the baby... And her mother. This is tragic. I hope you find her and give her the love she needs. How sad.”

Another user said: “That poor baby found dead at Needham Market, I hope the mum is found asap... she must so so distraught and scared.”

Speaking following the constabulary’s appeal, detective chief superintendent Eamonn Bridger said: “I am making a direct appeal to this baby’s mother.

“There is no doubt that she may be frightened but it is very important that we reach her or we speak to someone who might know her.

“We believe the baby was born very recently so the mother may require medical assistance and we would urge her to speak to a healthcare professional or to attend a hospital.

“At this time, our priority is ensuring she receives the care she needs and the right support.

“If anyone has any information that may assist our investigation, please speak to us as soon as possible.”

Those with any information that may aid Suffolk police in their inquiry should contact the force on 101, quoting CAD reference 213 of May 14 2020.

Alternatively, the charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.