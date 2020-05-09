Gallery

Your pictures of the ‘sun halo’ phenomenon

Savannah managed to capture the Halo Moon above Suffolk on the morning on May 8 Picture: SAVANNAH HANLON Archant

Readers across Suffolk – and those further afield – captured the incredible ‘sun halo’ in the skies this week.

This picture comes all the way from Paris from one of the East Anglian Daily Times' overseas readers Picture: CLARE TALHA This picture comes all the way from Paris from one of the East Anglian Daily Times' overseas readers Picture: CLARE TALHA

The natural phenomenon occurs when light is reflected through ice particles suspended within the clouds, causing a ring of light with the colours of the rainbow to appear around the sun.

The sight was captured on camera by some Suffolk residents, as well as another reader as far away as Paris, France.

The sun halo was visible on Thursday and Friday, with Weatherquest meterologist Dan Holley sharing his picture online.

Ipswich resident Colin Hullis took a photograph of a very clearly visible ring from the window of his home on Thursday, and Sudbury’s Andrew Longhurst took an impressive photograph of the halo above the town on Friday.

The 'Halo Sun' phenomenom only occurs under certain atmospheric conditions Picture: ANDREW LONGHURST The 'Halo Sun' phenomenom only occurs under certain atmospheric conditions Picture: ANDREW LONGHURST

Sun halos are sometimes called ‘22-degree halos’ by scientists, because the ring has a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun.

The crystals that cause them to appear are typically in cirrus or cirrostratus clouds, which are between three and six miles above the earth.

Colin Hullis took this photo of the 'sun halo' from his home in north-east Ipswich. Picture: COLIN HULLIS Colin Hullis took this photo of the 'sun halo' from his home in north-east Ipswich. Picture: COLIN HULLIS

Decent sun halo out there this lunchtime pic.twitter.com/d7vzpVSWRs — Dan Holley (@danholley_) May 7, 2020