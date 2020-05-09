E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Your pictures of the ‘sun halo’ phenomenon

PUBLISHED: 15:59 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 09 May 2020

Savannah managed to capture the Halo Moon above Suffolk on the morning on May 8 Picture: SAVANNAH HANLON

Savannah managed to capture the Halo Moon above Suffolk on the morning on May 8 Picture: SAVANNAH HANLON

Archant

Readers across Suffolk – and those further afield – captured the incredible ‘sun halo’ in the skies this week.

This picture comes all the way from Paris from one of the East Anglian Daily Times' overseas readers Picture: CLARE TALHAThis picture comes all the way from Paris from one of the East Anglian Daily Times' overseas readers Picture: CLARE TALHA

The natural phenomenon occurs when light is reflected through ice particles suspended within the clouds, causing a ring of light with the colours of the rainbow to appear around the sun.

The sight was captured on camera by some Suffolk residents, as well as another reader as far away as Paris, France.

The sun halo was visible on Thursday and Friday, with Weatherquest meterologist Dan Holley sharing his picture online.

Ipswich resident Colin Hullis took a photograph of a very clearly visible ring from the window of his home on Thursday, and Sudbury’s Andrew Longhurst took an impressive photograph of the halo above the town on Friday.

The 'Halo Sun' phenomenom only occurs under certain atmospheric conditions Picture: ANDREW LONGHURSTThe 'Halo Sun' phenomenom only occurs under certain atmospheric conditions Picture: ANDREW LONGHURST

Sun halos are sometimes called ‘22-degree halos’ by scientists, because the ring has a radius of approximately 22 degrees around the sun.

The crystals that cause them to appear are typically in cirrus or cirrostratus clouds, which are between three and six miles above the earth.

Colin Hullis took this photo of the 'sun halo' from his home in north-east Ipswich. Picture: COLIN HULLISColin Hullis took this photo of the 'sun halo' from his home in north-east Ipswich. Picture: COLIN HULLIS

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Four more die at Suffolk and Essex hospitals after contracting coronavirus

Coronavirus warning signs on the gate of Allenby Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police ‘sworn at and mocked’ after breaking up VE day street party

The incident happened in the Stanway area of Colchester (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of former life-prisoner found in derelict war bunker, inquest hears

David Jenkins died on August 30, 2019, and inquest has heard. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police officer dragged by moving car in attempted traffic stop

A man has been arrested after a police officer was dragged alongside a car following a traffic stop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Intoxicated man brandishing hammer at members of the public arrested

Suffolk police have arrested a man brandishing a hammer in Elmswell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24