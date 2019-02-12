Meet the women who inspire our readers

Francesca Souter (R) has said her mum Kaye Souter (L) is her role model Picture: FRANCESCA SOUTER Archant

To mark International Women’s Day we asked our readers to tell us about the woman who inspires them the most - and here are the results.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You told us about your inspirational mothers, the nans who go above and beyond and work colleagues who are role models for a whole community of women.

Francesca Souter, who is pictured above, sent in a paragraph of appreciation about her mum, Kaye Souter.

She wrote: “Mum created her own florist business just after she gave birth to me and has been working non-stop for the 20 years since in order to brighten the lives of people in the local and wider communities.

“Whether it’s creating arrangements for someone’s dream wedding or helping a family with funeral preparations, mum always completes her work with all of the care in the world and to the highest quality.

“She is a true inspiration to my brother and myself and on a personal note, I know that she will always be there and support us no matter what.”

If you recognise any of the incredible ladies in this piece make sure you share the article with them.

International Women’s Day takes place on March 8 every year, it is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It is also a chance to look at how far women have come in terms of gender equality and what more needs to be done to create a truly equal society.

There are an array of events taking place to mark the day, take a look here.