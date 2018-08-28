Sunshine and Showers

Disability support and employment services on offer at open day

PUBLISHED: 14:47 27 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 27 January 2019

Social enterprise Realise Futures is set to host an open day at the Navigator Centre in Lowestoft Library. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A social enterprise which offers services including financial advice and disability support is set to host an open day.

Lowestoft mayor Ian Graham will be guest of honour at the open day. Picture: SuppliedLowestoft mayor Ian Graham will be guest of honour at the open day. Picture: Supplied

Realise Futures, which took over the Navigator Centre at Lowestoft Library last year, is inviting members of the public to the special event held from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday, January 30.

The group specialises in providing employment services for those with disabilities and runs information sessions to advise people on welfare benefits, money management and accessing health services.

The open day, at which Lowestoft mayor Ian Graham will be guest of honour, is a chance for residents to discover the services available to them, including adult community learning and peer support groups for those with disabilities or autism.

Deb Gibson, Realise Futures’ careers and progression manager, said: “We are delighted that Ian Graham can join us and officiate at our first community event to let people know what we do, and what we want to do in future.

“The Navigator Centre is open to everyone and we’d really like to get across to the community that we are there for anyone who’d like to pop in to find out what we offer.

“As a provider of adult community learning courses at a number of learning centres across the county, we’ll be looking to run courses in the near future from Lowestoft and we hope to have courses appealing to everyone - from skills for work, to family learning and health and wellbeing.”

Realise Futures is one of the largest social enterprises in the East of England and employs nearly 300 people in Suffolk and Essex, of which more than 40pc have a disability or disadvantage.

It was appointed by Suffolk County Council last year to provide walk-in advice, help and support to people with learning disabilities or autism.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings, the group holds walk-in sessions at Lowestoft Library giving information, advice and guidance to those with disabilities and their families and carers.

Staff from Realise Futures’ social businesses in Suffolk will be at Wednesday’s open day to provide support.

Visit Realise Futures’ website to find out more about its work.

