Woman charged with causing two deaths by dangerous driving

The A134 near Alpheton was closed in both directions

A woman has been charged with causing the death of two people by dangerous driving on a Suffolk road.

Rebecca Beswick appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Tuesday morning.

The 38-year-old is accused of causing the death of Bruno Delmonte and his front seat passenger, Regina Brook, by dangerous driving on the A134 at Alpheton, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, last summer.

During a brief hearing, Beswick, of Old Croxton Road, Thetford, gave no indication of plea to the 'indictable only' offence, which must be dealt with in front of a crown court judge.

The court heard that the charges relate to a collision involving a blue Mini Cooper and a gold BMW 325i, between Alpheton and Lawshall, at about 11.30am on Friday, August 31.

The Mini Cooper was travelling in a northbound direction from Alpheton, towards Bury St Edmunds, when it collided with the BMW travelling southbound in the opposite direction.

Two people from north Essex died following the crash.

Regina Brook, known as Gina, aged 79, from Bures Hamlet, was the front seat passenger in the BMW. She was declared dead at the scene.

Bruno Delmonte, 69, from Great Henny, who was the driver of BMW, died from severe injuries on September 1 after being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mini was also taken to hospital in a serious condition, having sustained potentially life-changing injuries.

An inquest opening heard that Regina Brook died from chest injuries and a broken back.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Doctor Daniel Sharpstone adjourned the inquest to allow for the completion of reports.

Prosecutor Ian Devine invited district judge Julie Cooper to grant Beswick unconditional bail until her first appearance before a judge next month.

A plea and trial preparation hearing has been listed to take place on November 5 at Ipswich Crown Court.

A Suffolk constabulary spokeswoman said: "Following a police investigation into the circumstances of the collision, the driver of the Mini, Rebecca Beswick, was summonsed to appear at magistrates court, where she was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving."