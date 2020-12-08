Driver cleared of causing death by dangerous driving after double fatal

The crash happened on the A134, near Alpheton. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A motorist has been cleared of causing the death of a man and a woman by dangerous driving on a Suffolk road after two accident investigation experts agreed that the fatal head-on collision was caused by a “momentary period of careless driving”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rebecca Beswick had pleaded not guilty to causing the deaths of 69-year-old Bruno Delmonte from Great Henny and his front seat passenger, 79-year-old Regina Brook, known as Gina, from Bures Hamlet, following an accident on the A134 at Alpheton in August 2018.

Beswick’s trial got underway at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday and the jury was due to hear evidence from accident investigation experts for the prosecution and defence on Tuesday.

However, after discussions between the experts, prosecution counsel Gareth Hughes said they had reviewed their conclusions and agreed the collision was caused by a “momentary period of careless driving”, rather than dangerous driving.

Mr Hughes offered no further evidence on the two charges of causing death by dangerous driving and Judge Emma Peters directed the jury to return not guilty verdicts.

The court has heard that 39-year-old Beswick, of Old Croxton Road, Thetford, had already pleaded guilty to two less serious charges of causing death by careless driving.

Judge Peters adjourned sentence on Beswick until January 20 for a pre-sentence report and medical reports.

The court had heard that Mr Delmonte, who was driving a BMW 325i, and his passenger suffered “catastrophic” injuries after a Mini Cooper driven by Beswick veered into their path as she drove out of a bend.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Delmonte died from his injuries the following day after being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, and Gina Brook was declared dead at the scene.

Beswick was also injured and was subsequently diagnosed with traumatic amnesia, which meant she had no memory of the accident or events leading up to it.

The court heard that Beswick had been travelling in the opposite direction to the BMW driven by Mr Delmonte and, instead of straightening up as she came round a right-hand bend, she had crossed the double white lines in the centre of the road into the path of the BMW.

Mr Hughes said Beswick’s Mini Cooper started to cross into the opposite lane 50m before the collision took place.

Experts agreed that the time taken for her Mini to cross the double white lines and hit the BMW was two seconds or less.

Mr Hughes said Mr Delmonte had no time to brake and hadn’t “stood a chance” at avoiding the collision.

He said Beswick’s mobile phone had been examined and there were no calls or texts at around of the crash which could have distracted her and neither vehicle had been speeding.

Both cars had been checked and no mechanical defects that could have caused the collision had been found and the weather on the day had been fine and dry.

Mr Hughes said the speed limit on the road was 60mph and following the collision the speedometer on the Mini was stuck at 60mph which was consistent with the level of damage and distance travelled by both cars.