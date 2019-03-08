Woman denies causing death of two people by dangerous driving

The trial of a 38-year-old woman accused of causing the death of two people by dangerous driving on a Suffolk road will take place in May next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday (November 5) was Rebecca Beswick of Old Croxton Road, Thetford.

She pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Bruno Delmonte and his front seat passenger, Regina Brook, by dangerous driving on the A134 at Alpheton, between Sudbury and Bury St Edmunds, last summer.

The charges relate to a collision involving a blue Mini Cooper driven by Beswick and a gold BMW 325i, between Alpheton and Lawshall, at about 11.30am on Friday, August 31, 2018.

The Mini Cooper was travelling in a northbound direction from Alpheton, towards Bury St Edmunds, when it collided with the BMW travelling southbound in the opposite direction.

Regina Brook, known as Gina, aged 79, from Bures Hamlet, was declared dead at the scene. An inquest opening later heard she died from chest injuries and a broken back.

Mr Delmonte, 69, from Great Henny, died from his injuries on September 1 after being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Beswick was also injured in the collision and taken to hospital.

Her five-day trial will get underway on May 26.