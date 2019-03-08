E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suffolk first class reception pictures in paper TODAY

PUBLISHED: 05:30 07 November 2019

The East Anglian Daily Times first class photo supplement is on sale today featuring reception children from across Suffolk PICTURE: Creeting St Mary CEVAP

Today is the day that proud mums, dads and grandparents can get their hands on the special East Anglian Daily Times reception class photo supplement featuring primary schools across Suffolk.

Schools from Stowmarket, Sudbury, Woodbridge and Haverhill are amongst those that have submitted pictures for the supplement which will be on sale in newsagents and supermarkets.

Brad Jones, Editor of the East Anglian Daily Times said: "This term has seen the arrival of hundreds of new faces at our primary schools and we're absolutely delighted to be able to feature photos of them.

"We wish all the children lots of luck in their new adventure and hope they find a good balance between hard work and enjoying themselves with their new friends.

"Remember, they say that school days are the best time of your life, so enjoy every second!

"I would also like to take this opportunity to say a big thank you to the schools for sending in these pictures."

If for any reason you miss out on getting a copy of the East Anglian Daily Times today you can order one by calling - 01603 772738.

The list of the schools featuring in the East Anglian Days supplement can he found here



