The moment a sports-car overtakes cars on a blind bend

the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside” when it took over illegally. Picture: Contributed Archant

Dashcam footage has captured the moment a sportscar weaves in and out of traffic in Lowestoft.

The video which was posted onto Facebook shows the vehicle recklessly overtake another car on Castleton Avenue.

According to Sian Walker, who was in the passenger seat at the time the dash cam footage was recorded, the Toyota MR2 was “literally on their backside”.

“It was my 20-year-old son who was driving and I said to him ‘I hope he doesn’t over take us on the Barnby bends’,” she said.

Miss Walker said: “He spent the next few mile up my son’s backside but weaving trying to get past us.

“He was overtaking on the double lines where he was not supposed to be,” she said.

“The trouble is the sun was low in the sky, you’re coming around those bends and make a reaction as quick as possible.

“He really didn’t care who or what he hit,” she said.

The video was captured at about 3.15pm on Tuesday.

“There is a pedestrian crossing and it was at a time when children would cross- anything could have happened from his recklessness,” Miss Walker said.

She said: “He was a really pathetic driver, and he deserves to be caught by police.”