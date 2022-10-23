Record breaker Dean on TV this week as part of BBC 100

Record breaker Dean Gould can be seen on TV on Tuesday. - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Suffolk record breaker Dean Gould is to appear on BBC1 as part of the celebration of the corporation's 100th anniversary.

Mr Gould, 57, from Felixstowe, has been breaking unusual and obscure records for nearly 40 years - breaking more than 50 records, many of which he still holds.

These include coin snatching, beer mat flipping, stamp licking, pancake tossing, egg-holding, speed-eating, darts and memory records, many of which have been recognised by the Guinness Book of Records.

Dean Gould, the world record holder of beermat flipping, shows how flexible his hands are at the launch of FolkEast. - Credit: Su Anderson

Known as 'Dexterous Dean' because he has double-jointed hands, he is also the founder and president of the Record Holders Republic, a governing body for world record holders and record breakers.

Mr Gould, of Church Road, Old Felixstowe, will be appearing on BBC1’s The One Show on Tuesday, October 25, at 7pm when a recorded interview from his first appearance on The Record Breakers TV Show will be screened as part of the BBC century celebrations.