Sofa set on fire in arson attack which left building roof in flames

Suffolk police are exploring the possiblity that the arson attack in Newton could be linked to similar incidents in the Sudbury area. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are exploring the possibility that an arson attack in Newton, where a sofa was set on fire, could be linked to other incidents in the area.

The incident happened between 2pm and 3.45pm on Saturday, June 6 within a derelict building on land off Rectory Road.

The sofa was set on fire and the flames then spread to the roof.

No-one was hurt as a result of the incident, but officers are exploring the possibility that this incident may be linked to similar incidents in the Sudbury area.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/31228/20.