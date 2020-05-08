Red Arrows flying over Suffolk and north Essex this morning

The Red Arrows will fly over Suffolk and Essex this morning (file photo) Picture: LEE MARKWELL

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Suffolk and north Essex this morning as part of the celebrations for Victory over Europe Day.

The RAF jets will be approaching from the north west near Eye at around 9.55am.

They will then fly towards Framlingham, where they will reach in about three minutes, before diverting south west towards Essex.

Today is the 75th anniversary of Victory over Europe Day, when Nazi Germany officially surrendered in the Second World War.

