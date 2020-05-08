E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Red Arrows flying over Suffolk and north Essex this morning

PUBLISHED: 09:30 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 08 May 2020

The Red Arrows will fly over Suffolk and Essex this morning (file photo) Picture: LEE MARKWELL

The Red Arrows will fly over Suffolk and Essex this morning (file photo) Picture: LEE MARKWELL

The Red Arrows are set to fly over Suffolk and north Essex this morning as part of the celebrations for Victory over Europe Day.

The RAF jets will be approaching from the north west near Eye at around 9.55am.

You may also want to watch:

They will then fly towards Framlingham, where they will reach in about three minutes, before diverting south west towards Essex.

Today is the 75th anniversary of Victory over Europe Day, when Nazi Germany officially surrendered in the Second World War.

•Be sure to share your pictures of the Red Arrows at newsroom@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this morning to celebrate VE Day

The Red Arrows will fly over Suffolk and Essex this morning (file photo) Picture: LEE MARKWELL

More trains planned – but still likely to be only for essential travellers

The new Bombardier Aventra train on test stands on the right next to a Stadler bimode train picking up passengers on Platform 2 at Ipswich station in this picture by train driver and instagram user @deanbarnesphotography. Picture: DEAN BARNES

Driver suspected of entering country illegally tests positive for cocaine

The vehicle was stopped in Stowmarket Picture: NSRAPT

More than 200 Ipswich council staff furloughed to save about £100,000

Ipswich council is to furlough more than 200 members of staff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

We must see report into activities of grooming gangs

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt is keen to get back to normal House of Commons sittings. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS
Drive 24