Published: 12:24 PM March 31, 2021

The iconic Red Arrows have been pictured soaring over parts of west Suffolk for a practice run.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team took off from RAF Scrampton, in Lincolnshire, this morning before heading down through Norfolk and west Suffolk.

The team could be seen over Rickinghall, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill with some watchers snapping some excellent pictures of the famous aircraft.

The trip took less than an hour to complete with the team spending less than 10 minutes in Suffolk in their Hawk T1A aircraft.

The aim of the practice exercise was to fly above the Runnymede Air Forces Memorial in Surrey after navigating around the capital, before heading back home via Northampton.

Hayley Gardner said on Twitter that the Red Arrows made her daughter Connie's day, after they spotted the jets over their garden in Badwell Ash.

