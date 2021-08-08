Video
Your second chance to see Red Arrows this weekend
- Credit: Lee Markwell/iWitness
If you weren't lucky enough to see the Red Arrows fly over part of Suffolk earlier, there's another chance to see them this evening (Sunday, August 8.)
The world-famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are performing at the Folkestone Air Display in the afternoon of Sunday, August 8, and will be flying back through the Ipswich area.
It's estimated they will be over Westerfield at around 7.22pm, on their way to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
Earlier today, the famous team were flying over Bungay and Bawdsey on their way to the air display in Kent.
Victoria Hutchins caught the Arrows on video as they passed over Bungay. "It was very exciting to see them," she said.
There have been some changes to the schedule of the airshow due to poor weather, but the Red Arrows are still due to perform at 4pm before flying back from Biggin Hill.
There will be another chance to see the Red Arrows at the Clacton Airshow, which runs from August 26 to 27.
If you take any photos or video of the Red Arrows you would like to share, please email newsroom@archant.co.uk
