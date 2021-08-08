News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Video

Your second chance to see Red Arrows this weekend

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 3:01 PM August 8, 2021    Updated: 3:10 PM August 8, 2021
The Red Arrows are set to travel over Suffolk on Sunday evening. They are pictured here at a previous Clacton Airshow

The Red Arrows are set to travel over Suffolk on Sunday evening. They are pictured here at a previous Clacton Airshow - Credit: Lee Markwell/iWitness

If you weren't lucky enough to see the Red Arrows fly over part of Suffolk earlier, there's another chance to see them this evening (Sunday, August 8.)

The world-famous Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are performing at the Folkestone Air Display in the afternoon of Sunday, August 8, and will be flying back through the Ipswich area.

It's estimated they will be over Westerfield at around 7.22pm, on their way to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Earlier today, the famous team were flying over Bungay and Bawdsey on their way to the air display in Kent.

Victoria Hutchins caught the Arrows on video as they passed over Bungay. "It was very exciting to see them," she said.

There have been some changes to the schedule of the airshow due to poor weather, but the Red Arrows are still due to perform at 4pm before flying back from Biggin Hill.

You may also want to watch:

There will be another chance to see the Red Arrows at the Clacton Airshow, which runs from August 26 to 27. 

If you take any photos or video of the Red Arrows you would like to share, please email newsroom@archant.co.uk

Most Read

  1. 1 Orwell Bridge shut both ways due to police incident
  2. 2 Man arrested over 'causing public nuisance' on Orwell Bridge as A14 fully reopens
  3. 3 Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk this weekend
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Local boy Bonne finds leveller in stoppage time
  2. 5 7 of the best restaurants in Suffolk picked by readers
  3. 6 Trapped A14 drivers to be turned around but Orwell Bridge remains closed
  4. 7 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 draw with Morecambe
  5. 8 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-2 draw with Morecambe
  6. 9 Ipswich Town 2-2 Morecambe: Bonne secures dramatic point on opening day
  7. 10 'We've got to be given time to grow' - Cook on 2-2 draw with Morecambe
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gina Cornai is the new landlady of the Butchers Arms near Leiston

Suffolk Live

Dog-friendly pub set to reopen in east Suffolk after major revamp

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Film set located in Bawdsey have started filming The Power Resume Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live

Film crews begin shooting Amazon show in Suffolk village

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on deals for Louie Barry and Michael Jacobs

Football | Exclusive

Town closing in on deals for Portsmouth's Jacobs and young Villa star Barry

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Sam Finley has a hand full of Flynn Downes shirt, but it was the Town player who was adjudged to hav

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Swansea swoop for Downes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus