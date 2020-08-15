Red Arrows to soar over Suffolk in VJ Day 2020 flypast

The Red Arrows are set to fly over parts of Suffolk today Picture: KEVIN WOOD (c) copyright newzulu.com

People living in parts of Suffolk and north Essex can expect to see the Red Arrows today as the elite RAF display team makes a flypast tour of the UK to commemorate VJ Day.

The Red Arrows at Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival Picture: JAMES BASS The Red Arrows at Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival Picture: JAMES BASS

The world famous team will set off in three flights at different times of the day to make a circuit of the nation to mark 75 years since the end of the war in the Far East.

It is part of a national commemoration with events throughout the day to remember those who fought, died and survived.

The Red Arrows’ final flight of the day will set off at 5pm from Cardiff to fly east and across central London before heading due north towards Chelmsford.

It is then scheduled to fly through west Essex, including Hatfield Peverel and Witham, before reaching south Suffolk, and then flying through west Suffolk to reach Bury St Edmunds at 5.39pm.

The route then heads west through Cambridgeshire and then north to the landing at Scampton, scheduled for 5.59pm.

Earlier in the day two other flights will take in Wales, the Isle of Man and Northern Ireland, and nothern England and Scotland.

Those hoping for a glimpse of the famous jets will be keeping fingers crossed for good visibilty and an improvement in the weather conditions this afternoon.

Events around the country will include the Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, leading a national Two Minute Silence, and veterans of the Far East campaign taking part in a memorial service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to remember fallen comrades.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will read the Exhortation before the nation falls silent and afterwards the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will take part in a flypast over the arboretum.

Mr Johnson said: “On this 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, we pay tribute to the heroes deployed thousands of miles away in the mountains, islands and rainforests of Asia.

“Unable to celebrate the victory in Europe, and among the last to return home, today we recognise the bravery and ingenuity of those who, in the face of adversity, restored peace and prosperity to the world.

“Their immeasurable sacrifice changed the course of history and at today’s commemorations, we take the opportunity to say what should be said every day – thank you.”

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, who served in the Second World War as a naval officer, will feature alongside other veterans on a number of large screens across the UK, including the Piccadilly Curve, in a photo-montage showing veterans today and when they served.

When Japanese officials signed the surrender on board the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, Philip’s warship HMS Whelp was moored nearby and he has said the ceremony could be watched through binoculars.

It will be a rare appearance for the duke who retired from royal duties in 2017 and has only been seen in public a handful of times.

