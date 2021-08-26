Will you see the Red Arrow fly across Suffolk today?

Published: 8:41 AM August 26, 2021

The Red Arrows will fly across Suffolk on their way to Clacton - Credit: Tendring District Council

The world-famous Red Arrows are flying over Suffolk and Essex this afternoon on their way to Clacton's 150th anniversary air show - will you be looking out for them?

Starting in its temporary base of Norwich Airport, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will move south through Suffolk and on to Essex today.

Pilots will fly over Dennington, near Framlingham, at 3.09pm.

From there, they should be visible in Bramford, Claydon and Whitton before reaching Stratford village at 3.12pm.

At 3.14pm, they will arrive in Great Bentley and be at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show on the seaside town's seafront at 3.15pm.

They will then perform a 30-minute display before returning to base - but not before flying over Felixstowe at around 4.50pm.

They will then swoop through the skies of Tunstall and Saxmundham, before reaching Blythburgh at 4.53pm.

They will then cross into Norfolk via Bungay.

If you take any photos or video of the Red Arrows, email newsroom@archant.co.uk









Timings and flight plans are subject to change at short notice.