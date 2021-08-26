Will you see the Red Arrow fly across Suffolk today?
- Credit: Tendring District Council
The world-famous Red Arrows are flying over Suffolk and Essex this afternoon on their way to Clacton's 150th anniversary air show - will you be looking out for them?
Starting in its temporary base of Norwich Airport, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will move south through Suffolk and on to Essex today.
Pilots will fly over Dennington, near Framlingham, at 3.09pm.
From there, they should be visible in Bramford, Claydon and Whitton before reaching Stratford village at 3.12pm.
At 3.14pm, they will arrive in Great Bentley and be at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show on the seaside town's seafront at 3.15pm.
They will then perform a 30-minute display before returning to base - but not before flying over Felixstowe at around 4.50pm.
You may also want to watch:
They will then swoop through the skies of Tunstall and Saxmundham, before reaching Blythburgh at 4.53pm.
They will then cross into Norfolk via Bungay.
If you take any photos or video of the Red Arrows, email newsroom@archant.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 When can you see the Red Arrows over Suffolk and Essex tomorrow?
- 2 Warning as A&E sees record number of patients
- 3 Three positions Town could still look to strengthen before the transfer window closes
- 4 Everything to expect at Clacton's 150th anniversary air show
- 5 Mike Bacon: The Blues are so close to that perfect footballing storm
- 6 Top of the class to must improve - ranking Town's players after five games
- 7 Travellers pitch-up in Felixstowe
- 8 'Cantankerous' pensioner jailed for shooting former friend in chest
- 9 Ipswich couple finally marry after wedding venue folds during pandemic
- 10 7 great things to do in Suffolk this bank holiday weekend
Timings and flight plans are subject to change at short notice.