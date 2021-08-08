Gallery
Your pictures of spectacular Red Arrows flight over Suffolk
- Credit: KRIS PAGE
Readers captured striking shots of the world-famous Red Arrows over Suffolk’s skies throughout Sunday.
Kris Page managed to snap a series of images, including the above picture, of the iconic planes flying over Westerfield this evening.
Earlier today, the famous team stunned residents living along the flight path in Bungay and Bawdsey on their way to perform at the Folkestone Air Display in Kent.
And this evening they soared over Ipswich and Westerfield on their route back to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.
Alex Bond captured a glimpse of the silhouetted planes on their return flight over Suffolk’s county town.
Rebecca Goodrum managed to take a picture of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team in action over Stonham Parva this evening.
Her snap was complete with the crew's trademark red, white, and blue smoke.
Andy Jacklin took this video of the team's transit back to base over Westerfield this evening.
The Red Arrows were formed in late 1964 as an all-RAF team, replacing a number of unofficial crews that had been sponsored by RAF commands.
If you missed the iconic planes today there will be another chance to see them at the Clacton Airshow, which runs from August 26 to 27.