Gallery

Your pictures of spectacular Red Arrows flight over Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Emily Townsend

Published: 10:00 PM August 8, 2021    Updated: 10:26 PM August 8, 2021
Red Arrows over Westerfield

Red Arrows over Westerfield on Sunday evening - Credit: KRIS PAGE

Readers captured striking shots of the world-famous Red Arrows over Suffolk’s skies throughout Sunday.

Kris Page managed to snap a series of images, including the above picture, of the iconic planes flying over Westerfield this evening.

Earlier today, the famous team stunned residents living along the flight path in Bungay and Bawdsey on their way to perform at the Folkestone Air Display in Kent.

red arrows

Simon Cusworth got this picture of the Red Arrows over Stratford St Andrew - Credit: Simon Cusworth

And this evening they soared over Ipswich and Westerfield on their route back to RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Alex Bond captured a glimpse of the silhouetted planes on their return flight over Suffolk’s county town.

Alex Bond took this picture of the RAF crews silhouetted against the evening sky over Ipswich

Alex Bond took this picture of the RAF crews silhouetted against the evening sky over Ipswich - Credit: ALEX BOND

Rebecca Goodrum managed to take a picture of the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team in action over Stonham Parva this evening.

Her snap was complete with the crew's trademark red, white, and blue smoke.

Rebecca Goodrum took this picture of the Red Arrows passing over Stonham Parva tonight, complete with the statement smoke

Rebecca Goodrum took this picture of the Red Arrows passing over Stonham Parva tonight, complete with the statement smoke - Credit: REBECCA GOODRUM

Andy Jacklin took this video of the team's transit back to base over Westerfield this evening.

The Red Arrows were formed in late 1964 as an all-RAF team, replacing a number of unofficial crews that had been sponsored by RAF commands.

John Heald took this image over Sweffling at 1pm

John Heald took this image over Sweffling at 1pm - Credit: JOHN HEALD

If you missed the iconic planes today there will be another chance to see them at the Clacton Airshow, which runs from August 26 to 27.

