Red Arrows set to fly over Suffolk this weekend
The famous Red Arrows will be flying in over Suffolk this weekend.
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will be doing the Folkestone Air Display In Kent on Sunday, August 8 and will fly through Suffolk to get there.
The Red Arrows are flying from Scampton in Lincolnshire to Biggin Hill Transit.
Approximate timings have been issued for when the arrows will be over Suffolk:
1) At 12.57pm the Red Arrows will be southwest at Bungay.
2) At 12.58pm, the Red Arrows will be south of Bungay.
3) At 1.01pm, the Red Arrows will be south of Bawdsey.
The Red Arrows will then fly over the sea until they get to Kent for the airshow.
On the way back they will be in the air over Westerfield at around 7.22pm.
There will be another chance to see the Red Arrows at the Clacton Airshow, which runs from August 26 to 27.