Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies tomorrow morning

Published: 4:08 PM March 30, 2021

Day two of the Clacton Air Show 2012. The Red Arrows in flight. - Credit: Andrew Partridge

The famous Red Arrows are set to soar across the sky in west Suffolk as part of a practice run.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team will take off from RAF Scampton, in Lincolnshire, to begin the exercise on Wednesday morning, before travelling down through Norfolk and over west Suffolk.

Arriving over Rickinghall just before 10.55am, the team will fly south-west over Bury St Edmunds in their Hawk T1A aircraft, before soaring over Haverhill just before 11am.

The aim of the practice exercise is to fly above the Runnymede Air Forces Memorial in Surrey after navigating around the capital, before heading back home via Northampton.

In all, their round trip is scheduled to take less than an hour – with less than 10 minutes set to take place across Suffolk.

You may also want to watch:

The timings and route are subject to change however, should weather conditions or other factors force the Red Arrows to re-route.



