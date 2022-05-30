Iconic Red Arrows pictured flying over Suffolk

The iconic Red Arrows were spotted flying over Suffolk yesterday - Credit: John Heald

The famous Red Arrows were spotted soaring through Suffolk skies.

The iconic red jets were first spotted flying over Trimley by Jan Baker at about 11.20am on Sunday, May 29.

They were then spotted again flying over Leiston by John Heald before they headed up through Norfolk on route back to their base at RAF Scampton.

The Red Arrows were also spotted above Trimley yesterday - Credit: Jan Baker

The flyover was part of the planes' pre-season practice.

The weather wasn't the best for spotting the Red Arrows as it was quite cloudy and wet.

Next month the nine jets will be in Suffolk skies once again over the Platinum Jubilee weekend with the Queen's flypast set to pass over the county.

The RAF aerobatics display team are also taking part in the 151st Clacton Airshow on August 25 and 26.

The famous red planes were seen flying over Suffolk's skies on a number of occasions last year as they were temporarily being based at a Norwich airbase.

If you captured any pictures of the Red Arrows above Suffolk email them to johnny.griffith@archant.co.uk to be featured in our gallery